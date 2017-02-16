Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,962,285 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the January 13th total of 2,533,899 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) opened at 12.81 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

“Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/darling-ingredients-inc-dar-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc, formerly Darling International Inc, is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The Company offers a range of ingredients and specialty solutions for customers in the food, pet food, pharmaceutical, feed, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.