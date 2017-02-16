Cynosure, Inc. (CYNO) Rating Increased to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Cynosure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYNO) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cynosure in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cynosure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cynosure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cynosure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) opened at 66.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. Cynosure has a 52-week low of $37.32 and a 52-week high of $66.50.

Cynosure (NASDAQ:CYNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.97 million. Cynosure had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cynosure’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cynosure will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/cynosure-inc-cyno-rating-increased-to-neutral-at-northcoast-research.html.

In other Cynosure news, Chairman Michael R. Davin sold 16,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $732,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas J. Delaney sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,833 shares in the company, valued at $262,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cynosure by 223.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cynosure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cynosure by 18.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cynosure during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Cynosure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Cynosure Company Profile

Cynosure Inc (Cynosure) develops and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform procedures to remove hair, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, revitalize the skin, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus, ablate sweat glands and improve gynecologic health.

Receive News & Ratings for Cynosure Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cynosure Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.