Cummins Inc. (CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cummins by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,241,000 after buying an additional 524,516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cummins by 95.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 43,990 shares during the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) traded down 0.01% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.94. 1,641,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cummins has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.26. Cummins had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company earned $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

“Cummins Inc. (CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/cummins-inc-cmi-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc is a manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation. Its Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive, agricultural and governmental equipment markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.