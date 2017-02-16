CRH Medical Corp (CRH) PT Set at C$9.50 by National Bank Financial

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) received a C$9.50 target price from National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CRH Medical Corp from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets cut CRH Medical Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) traded down 0.35% on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 204,257 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. CRH Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $621.28 million and a PE ratio of 87.65.

