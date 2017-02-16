Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. Vetr upgraded Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Pepsico in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 106.73 on Thursday. Pepsico has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business earned $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pepsico will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pepsico by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,158,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,989,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

