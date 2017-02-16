Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) opened at 42.81 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/cornerstone-ondemand-inc-csod-rating-reiterated-by-da-davidson.html.

In other news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 367,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at about $32,184,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at about $32,626,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,253,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,597,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc (Cornerstone) is a provider of talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Cornerstone’s Enterprise and Mid-Market solution is a cloud-based suite that addresses needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics.

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.