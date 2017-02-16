Corium International, Inc. (CORI) PT Set at $12.00 by FBR & Co

Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) received a $12.00 target price from analysts at FBR & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. FBR & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 276.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Corium International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corium International in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corium International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) opened at 3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $71.79 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. Corium International has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 359.24% and a negative net margin of 116.26%. Analysts predict that Corium International will post ($1.61) EPS for the current year.

“Corium International, Inc. (CORI) PT Set at $12.00 by FBR & Co” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/corium-international-inc-cori-pt-set-at-12-00-by-fbr-co.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Corium International comprises 1.5% of RTW Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned about 4.68% of Corium International worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.