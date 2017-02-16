Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) will release its Q416 earnings data on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $767.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) opened at 38.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

“Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/cooper-tire-rubber-company-ctb-set-to-announce-earnings-on-friday.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTB shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Off Wall Street restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (Cooper) is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car and light truck tires. Cooper and its subsidiaries sell medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. It has four business segments: North America, composed of its operations in the United States and Canada; Latin America, composed of its operations in Mexico, Central America and South America; Europe, and Asia.

