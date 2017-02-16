Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) opened at 5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $119.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consumer Portfolio Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company’s business is to purchase and service retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and by select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks and passenger vans.

