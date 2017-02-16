Commerzbank Ag (CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by S&P Global

S&P Global set a €6.50 ($6.91) price target on Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas set a €6.50 ($6.91) target price on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DZ Bank AG reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank Ag in a research note on Friday, November 4th. equinet AG set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. set a €6.90 ($7.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank Ag has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.96 ($7.41).

Shares of Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) opened at 7.697 on Friday. Commerzbank Ag has a 52 week low of €5.16 and a 52 week high of €8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of €9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.74 and a 200 day moving average of €6.70.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/commerzbank-ag-cbk-pt-set-at-6-50-by-sp-global.html.

Commerzbank Ag Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Ag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank Ag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.