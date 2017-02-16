Commerzbank Ag Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) a €16.00 Price Target

Commerzbank Ag set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.45 ($17.50) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €18.30 ($19.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.63 ($18.76).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 15.872 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €73.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.779. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.18 and a 200-day moving average of €15.29. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €13.37 and a 52 week high of €16.62.

