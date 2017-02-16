Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 26th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 17th.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 76.595 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.455 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm earned $21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Comcast Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Comcast Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

“Comcast Corporation Stock to Split on Monday, February 20th (CMCSA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/comcast-corporation-stock-to-split-on-monday-february-20th-cmcsa.html.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast Corporation to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

In other Comcast Corporation news, EVP Lawrence J. Salva sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $237,071.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $118,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,960 shares of company stock worth $17,402,224. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Comcast Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Corporation during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 25.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.