CLSA Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2017 Earnings (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at CLSA lowered their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report released on Friday. CLSA analyst E. Rosner now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. CLSA also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2018 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 1,532,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.64. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 29.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 961,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after buying an additional 219,118 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,462,000. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,800,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,333,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 27.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of engineered automotive systems and components for powertrain applications. The Company operates through two segments: Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Drivetrain segment’s products include transmission components and systems, all-wheel drive (AWD) torque transfer systems and rotating electrical devices.

