Citigroup Inc. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.97 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.36 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded up 0.20% on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. 9,325,512 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business earned $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $2,020,513.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,434,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,597 shares of company stock worth $17,895,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $103,681,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,087,665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after buying an additional 197,299 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 176.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 807,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation by 543.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,164 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

