CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) opened at 63.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.40. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Arjun Sharma sold 762 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $47,244.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CIRCOR International from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc (CIRCOR) designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and sub-systems, which are used in the oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, defense and other industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: CIRCOR Energy (Energy), and CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense (Aerospace & Defense).

