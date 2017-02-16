CIBC Increases TELUS Co. (T) Price Target to C$45.00

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on TELUS from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.60.

Shares of TELUS (TSE:T) opened at 43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.89. TELUS has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol, television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

