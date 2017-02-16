Chinook Energy Inc. (CKE) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE) had its target price hoisted by GMP Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$0.50 price target on Chinook Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.55.

Shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) opened at 0.435 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Chinook Energy has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $94.15 million.

Chinook Energy Company Profile

Chinook Energy Inc is a petroleum and natural gas production company focused on development and exploration opportunities in western Canada. The Company has assets in the Plains-West Central District, the Grande Prairie District and the Peace River Arch District. The Company’s operations combine multi-zone conventional production and resource plays in its Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin producing properties and undeveloped land predominately located in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

