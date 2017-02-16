China Green Agriculture, Inc. (CGA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57 million. China Green Agriculture had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) opened at 1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc is engaged in the research, development, production and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its Chinese subsidiaries, Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co, Ltd. (Jinong) and Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co, Ltd.

