Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSE:CQH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSE:CQH) opened at 23.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.62. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

CQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

About Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners’ limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units. The Company owns over 11,963,490 common units, which are entitled to quarterly cash distributions from Cheniere Partners, approximately 135,383,830 subordinated units and 45,333,330 Class B units.

