Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) opened at 88.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business earned $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post $5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $326,490.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $326,645.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

