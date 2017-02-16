Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY17 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) opened at 88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.99. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corporation set a $93.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.95.

In other news, Director C Richard Reese sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $326,490.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,749.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $326,645.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,053 shares of company stock worth $1,741,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 291.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a full service, early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), which consists of Research Models and Research Model Services; Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), which offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it includes both in vivo and in vitro studies, and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing), which includes Microbial Solutions, Biologics Testing Solutions and Avian Vaccine Services.

