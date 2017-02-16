Cerner Corporation (CERN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on Cerner Corporation from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerner Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.81.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) opened at 55.07 on Friday. Cerner Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Cerner Corporation had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 13.27%. Cerner Corporation’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Corporation will post $2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $5,231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Cerner Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cerner Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Corporation is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations. Its segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes the business activity in the United States.

