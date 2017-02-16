Centrica PLC (CNA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their sell rating on shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc increased their price objective on shares of Centrica PLC from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.94 ($2.85).

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 234.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 12.14 billion. Centrica PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 184.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 248.39.

In related news, insider Stephen Pusey acquired 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.53 ($2,919.93). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £1,989 ($2,485.63). Insiders have bought 3,246 shares of company stock valued at $711,612 over the last quarter.

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

