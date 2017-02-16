CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B) Given a C$280.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) received a C$280.00 target price from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCL.B. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$300.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$275.00 to C$295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$275.00 to C$295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$298.00.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc is engaged in specialty packaging. The Company operates through three segments: the Label Segment, Avery and the Container Segment. The Label Segment is the producer of label solutions for consumer product marketing companies in the personal care, food and beverage, household chemical and promotional segments of the industry, and it supplies regulated labels to pharmaceutical, healthcare and industrial chemical customers plus long life labels to automotive and other durable goods companies.

