Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,291 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($171.78).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 7 shares of Go-Ahead Group plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £152.81 ($190.96).

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) opened at 2304.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 988.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,242.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,093.20. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,775.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,722.00.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/carolyn-ferguson-purchases-6-shares-of-go-ahead-group-plc-gog-stock.html.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,753 ($34.40) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,330 ($29.12) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,490 ($31.12) to GBX 2,440 ($30.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc from GBX 2,335 ($29.18) to GBX 2,475 ($30.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,571.27 ($32.13).

Go-Ahead Group plc Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc is a public transport provider. The Company is a bus operator in the United Kingdom both in and outside London. The Company operates through three segments: regional bus, London bus and rail. The regional bus segment comprises bus operations outside London. The London bus segment comprises bus operations in London under control of Transport for London (TfL), and rail replacement and other contracted services in London.

Receive News & Ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Go-Ahead Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.