Canadian REIT’s (REF.UN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian REIT (TSE:REF.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a C$51.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$51.00.

REF.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian REIT from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Canadian REIT from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.13.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/canadian-reits-ref-un-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank.html.

Canadian REIT Company Profile

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company’s objective is to accumulate and manage a portfolio of real estate assets and to offer the benefits of real estate ownership to its unitholders. It operates through three segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.