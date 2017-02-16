Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vernalis plc (VER)

Vernalis plc (LON:VER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.10) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on shares of Vernalis plc from GBX 76 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.46) target price on shares of Vernalis plc in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vernalis plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.50 ($0.92).

Vernalis plc (LON:VER) opened at 30.875 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.68. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 162.46 million. Vernalis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.81 and a 52 week high of GBX 65.00.

Vernalis plc Company Profile

Vernalis plc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial, which covers all areas relating to the commercial sale of pharmaceutical products, the manufacture and distribution directly related to that activity, and Research and Development, which includes all activities related to the research and development of pharmaceutical products for a range of medical disorders.

