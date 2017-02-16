Canaccord Genuity Raises Redknee Solutions Inc (RKN) Price Target to C$1.60

Redknee Solutions Inc (TSE:RKN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Redknee Solutions in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$1.95 price target on shares of Redknee Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Dundee Securities decreased their price target on shares of Redknee Solutions from C$2.35 to C$1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.03.

Redknee Solutions (TSE:RKN) opened at 1.57 on Friday. Redknee Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm’s market cap is $169.96 million.

About Redknee Solutions

Redknee Solutions Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions and services. The Company’s solutions include Redknee Communications Suite, including Revenue Management, fourth generation (4G) Monetization, Cloud Solutions, Marketing Solutions and Customer Experience, and Redknee Connected Suite, including Energy and Utilities, Internet of Things and Retail.

