Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) opened at 5.42 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $494.46 million.

“Canaccord Genuity Group’s (CF) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/canaccord-genuity-groups-cf-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank.html.

In other Canaccord Genuity Group news, Director Dvaipayan Ghose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$50,200.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc is a Canada-based independent financial services company. The Company has operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. The Company’s segments include Canaccord Genuity, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.