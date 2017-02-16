Cae Inc (CAE) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cae from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Cae from C$19.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Cae from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on Cae from C$20.00 to C$20.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.98.

Shares of Cae (TSE:CAE) traded up 6.58% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 2,102,686 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Cae has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/cae-inc-cae-upgraded-to-buy-at-td-securities.html.

About Cae

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

