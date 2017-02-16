Bunge Limited (BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business earned $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 75.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $75.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Bunge Limited’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price objective on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Bunge Limited Company Profile

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Company is an oilseed processor and producer of vegetable oils and protein meals; grain processor; seller of packaged vegetable oils across the world; producer and seller of wheat flours and bakery mixes, dry milled corn products and milled rice products, and producer of sugar and ethanol in Brazil, and global trader and merchandiser of sugar.

