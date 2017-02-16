Bruker Corporation (BRKR) PT Set at $28.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given a $28.00 price target by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Bruker Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Bruker Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Bruker Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.15.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) opened at 24.06 on Tuesday. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.49 million. Bruker Corporation had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. Bruker Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post $1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ingen Chris Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $445,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $111,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $48,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,320,977.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation by 104.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 58,920 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,207,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation by 27.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker Corporation

Bruker Corporation designs and manufactures scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions. Its segments include the Bruker BioSpin Group; the Bruker Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID) Group; the Bruker Nano Group, and the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) Segment.

