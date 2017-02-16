TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) (TSE:BOX.UN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BOXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. RBC Capital Markets reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Brookfield Canada Office Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Brookfield Canada Office Properties (NYSE:BOXC) opened at 23.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Canada Office Properties has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/brookfield-canada-office-properties-boxc-rating-increased-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Brookfield Canada Office Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 20.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 42.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,064,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Canada Office Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Canada Office Properties

Brookfield Canada Office Properties is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests, develops and operates commercial office properties in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. The Company’s commercial-property portfolio consists of interests in approximately 25 properties totaling approximately 21.1 million square feet, including approximately 4.0 million square feet of parking and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Canada Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Canada Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.