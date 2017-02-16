Brokerages Set $82.00 Target Price for Deluxe Corporation (DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $82.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Deluxe Corporation an industry rank of 245 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) opened at 75.68 on Monday. Deluxe Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm earned $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Deluxe Corporation had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deluxe Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Baldwin sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $40,697.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,086 shares of company stock valued at $580,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 273.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation by 340.1% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 93,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe Corporation provides payment solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. Its Small Business Services segment offers services for marketing needs of small businesses, including Web design, hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; marketing services, including e-mail, mobile, social media and other self-service marketing solutions; digital printing services, and logo design.

