Brokerages Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $69.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Saul Centers an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) opened at 64.17 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.21%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $150,460.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $496,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,905 shares of company stock worth $1,891,647. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Saul Centers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Saul Centers by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Saul Centers by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc (Saul Centers) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates in two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company conducts its business through Saul Holdings Limited Partnership and/or directly or indirectly owned subsidiaries.

