Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $87.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Insperity an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. First Analysis raised shares of Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) opened at 84.55 on Monday. Insperity has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $86.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $729.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732 million. Insperity had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 100.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post $4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $563,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,591 shares in the company, valued at $331,424.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard G. Rawson sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $3,743,715.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 131,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,038.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 805,268 shares of company stock worth $58,895,796. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,173,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,148,000 after buying an additional 201,338 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 969.7% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 682,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after buying an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,615,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc (Insperity) provides an array of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

