Brian Gilvary Purchases 70 Shares of BP plc (BP) Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Brian Gilvary acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.74) per share, for a total transaction of £321.30 ($401.52).

Brian Gilvary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Brian Gilvary acquired 60 shares of BP plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £308.40 ($385.40).

On Monday, December 12th, Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of BP plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £309.40 ($386.65).

BP plc (LON:BP) opened at 457.55 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 88.94 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 491.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 463.66. BP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 249.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 521.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BP plc from GBX 495 ($6.19) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.50) price objective on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. RBC Capital Markets set a GBX 470 ($5.87) price objective on shares of BP plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BP plc from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 525 ($6.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on BP plc from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 470 ($5.87) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.09 ($6.41).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

