Boohoo.Com PLC’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOO. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital cut Boohoo.Com PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. N+1 Singer lifted their price objective on Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lifted their price objective on Boohoo.Com PLC from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 155 ($1.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boohoo.Com PLC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 138.11 ($1.73).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 139.00 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.56 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 38.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 149.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 115.14.

Boohoo.Com PLC Company Profile

boohoo.com plc is a holding company. The Company sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through the boohoo.com Websites. The Company has presence in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia, and sells products into over 100 countries. The Company operates through English, French, German, Italian and Spanish language Websites.

