Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.40 to C$3.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a manufacturer of transportation equipment, such as business and commercial aircraft, aircraft structural components and rail transportation equipment and systems, and is a provider of related services. The Company operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation.

