Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) had its price objective upped by BNP Paribas from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSVS. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.31) price target on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price target on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 344 ($4.30) to GBX 377 ($4.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.81) price target on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Vesuvius Plc to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.19) to GBX 405 ($5.06) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 480 ($6.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius Plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 400.18 ($5.00).

Shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) opened at 478.90 on Friday. Vesuvius Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 265.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 479.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 436.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 388.58. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.29 billion.

“BNP Paribas Increases Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Price Target to GBX 480” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/bnp-paribas-increases-vesuvius-plc-vsvs-price-target-to-gbx-480.html.

