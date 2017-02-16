Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Leerink Swann

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Bioverativ Inc (OTC:BIVV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bioverativ in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bioverativ in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of Bioverativ (OTC:BIVV) traded down 0.92% on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. 2,610,259 shares of the company traded hands. Bioverativ has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

