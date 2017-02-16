Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,527 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 13th total of 1,751,385 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,143,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSE:BPMX) opened at 0.445 on Thursday. Biopharmx Corp has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company’s market cap is $30.13 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

