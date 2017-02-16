Berenberg Bank Cuts Admiral Group plc (ADM) Price Target to GBX 1,696

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,804 ($22.54) to GBX 1,696 ($21.19) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,542 ($19.27) target price on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($25.14) target price on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,650 ($20.62) to GBX 1,780 ($22.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of Admiral Group plc from GBX 1,746 ($21.82) to GBX 1,618 ($20.22) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Admiral Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,810.64 ($22.63).

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) opened at 1867.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.99 billion. Admiral Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,668.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,288.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,806.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,941.97.

Admiral Group plc Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the provision of car insurance. The Company has four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison and Other. The UK Car Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

