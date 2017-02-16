Barclays PLC Increases MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Price Target to C$8.00

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Barclays PLC from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reduced their target price on MEG Energy Corp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy Corp from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.30.

Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) opened at 6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. MEG Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

In related news, insider Chi-Tak Yee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.73 per share, with a total value of C$38,650.00.

MEG Energy Corp Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp (MEG) is a Canada-based oil sands company. It is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is engaged in developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction methods.

