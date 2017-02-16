Barclays PLC Increases Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.75.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) opened at 37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.82, for a total value of C$348,200.00. Also, Director Siim A. Vanaselja purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.73 per share, with a total value of C$868,250.00.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a Canada-based financial services holding company. It has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

