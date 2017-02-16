Barclays PLC Analysts Give Societe Generale SA (GLE) a €50.00 Price Target

Barclays PLC set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas set a €45.70 ($48.62) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €48.60 ($51.70) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($52.34) price target on Societe Generale SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.23 ($48.11).

Shares of Societe Generale SA (EPA:GLE) opened at 43.745 on Friday. The company has a market cap of €34.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.43. Societe Generale SA has a 52-week low of €25.00 and a 52-week high of €49.38.

Societe Generale SA Company Profile

Societe Generale SA is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. The Company’s core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

