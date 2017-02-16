Bank of Montreal (BMO) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.63.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) traded up 0.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,183 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $101.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

