Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on March 15th

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) opened at 85.23 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.77 and a 1-year high of $90.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Bank of Hawaii Corporation had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 27.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post $4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii Corporation from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark Alan Rossi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $2,648,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,688.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donna A. Tanoue sold 14,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $1,181,644.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,498 shares of company stock worth $5,887,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands. The Company operates through four business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other.

