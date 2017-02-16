Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) PT Set at $13.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) received a $13.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 176.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) opened at 4.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $90.02 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 341,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

