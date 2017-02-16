Avon Rubber plc (AVON) Insider Paul A. Rayner Acquires 1,700 Shares

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 1,700 shares of Avon Rubber plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 994 ($12.42) per share, for a total transaction of £16,898 ($21,117.22).

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) opened at 995.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,030.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 985.93. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 301.52 million. Avon Rubber plc has a 52 week low of GBX 718.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,125.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVON shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research note on Wednesday. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.62) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.00) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Avon Rubber plc Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is engaged in the design, test and manufacturing specialist products from various sites. The Company operates in two segments: Protection & Defence, and Dairy. It operates out of Europe and the United States. Its Protection & Defence segment consists of a range of respiratory products.

